APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Shares of 241,037 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 241,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,508,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Capital One Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after buying an additional 207,427 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,915,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after buying an additional 22,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.73.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of COF opened at $151.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.