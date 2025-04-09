APG Asset Management N.V. Has $56.24 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 275.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,984 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $56,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $556.81 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.36 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $669.26 and its 200-day moving average is $766.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.