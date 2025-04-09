APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 79,549 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,549 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.15% of GoDaddy worth $39,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,920,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 32,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,122,000 after purchasing an additional 304,033 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 147,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $161.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.19. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.03 and a 200 day moving average of $185.12.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.57, for a total value of $200,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,831,070.24. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $103,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,546,970. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.20.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

