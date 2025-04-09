APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of Equity Residential worth $29,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,493,426,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,050,000 after acquiring an additional 696,343 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,745,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,737,000 after purchasing an additional 591,866 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $32,664,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 691,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,590,000 after purchasing an additional 347,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.51.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $683,728.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,106.67. The trade was a 26.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $384,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,634.42. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6925 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.84%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.