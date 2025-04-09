APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,134,539 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134,539 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.43% of Vail Resorts worth $28,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 47.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 79,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $131.84 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.75 and a 1 year high of $233.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.21%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 185 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.56.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

