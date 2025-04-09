APG Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,206,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,002 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises about 0.3% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.93% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $38,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

