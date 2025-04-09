APG Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,093 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.53% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE NSA opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

