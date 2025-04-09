APG Asset Management US Inc. Invests $24.03 Million in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,206,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,027,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Macerich as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Macerich in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.37.

Macerich Stock Down 6.3 %

Macerich stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.08%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

