APG Asset Management US Inc. Purchases New Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 483,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of UMH Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,396,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 353,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 54,247 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $2,568,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of UMH stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 125.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of ($126.74) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

