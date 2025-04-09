APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 211,310 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,593,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211,310 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 15.7% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 2.12% of Prologis worth $2,071,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.79. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

