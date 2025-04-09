APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 2,370,108 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,148,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,370,108 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust makes up 1.3% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 2.86% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $172,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

HR opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

