APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,761 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 990.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,981,000. Amundi raised its stake in Strategy by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after acquiring an additional 413,028 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,783,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 10,398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 222,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,423. The trade was a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total transaction of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,952.35. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

Strategy Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $237.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Strategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.88 and a 200-day moving average of $302.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 3.46.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

