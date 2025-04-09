APG Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,113,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,116 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises about 3.3% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Realty Income worth $433,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Realty Income by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Realty Income by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 166,178 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.2685 dividend. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 328.57%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

