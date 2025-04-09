Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 1516692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on APGE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 10.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $48,463.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,485.84. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $608,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,875,212.46. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,701. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,621,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,455,000 after buying an additional 665,543 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,283,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after buying an additional 581,949 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 518,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,683,000 after acquiring an additional 294,514 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

