Apparel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 9th

PDD, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, and NIKE are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to shares of companies primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and retail of clothing, footwear, and accessories. These stocks are often influenced by fashion trends, consumer spending habits, and seasonal demand, reflecting the dynamic nature of the apparel industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.82. 15,018,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,722,626. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.92. PDD has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.61. 15,584,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,350,562. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,136. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $499.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $909.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $985.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $948.20. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $702.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,938,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,654,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Further Reading