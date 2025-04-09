Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,509.84. The trade was a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. This represents a 15.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

