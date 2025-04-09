Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Eaton by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 95,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.7 %

ETN stock opened at $250.67 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.59.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.