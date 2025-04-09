Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,355 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 784,339 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $96,873,000 after buying an additional 187,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetApp from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.20. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $1,045,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,375,824.46. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,309.20. This represents a 62.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,573 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

