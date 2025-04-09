Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in CACI International by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $540.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.08.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,780.30. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $385.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.73. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $588.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

