Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 7,155 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kenvue Company Profile



Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

