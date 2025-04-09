Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,110,000 after buying an additional 589,553 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,769,000 after acquiring an additional 515,378 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lennar by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,696,000 after purchasing an additional 397,492 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,364,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Lennar by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 239,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 138,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $103.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $101.73 and a 1 year high of $187.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.