Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading 1.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02). Approximately 5,478,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,012,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £21.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

