ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and traded as low as $16.60. ARC Resources shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 26,246 shares trading hands.

ARC Resources Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ARC Resources had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

