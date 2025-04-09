ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Upgraded by Raymond James to Moderate Buy Rating

Raymond James upgraded shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
ARC Resources Trading Down 5.0 %
AETUF opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.86.
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ARC Resources had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ARC Resources Increases Dividend
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
