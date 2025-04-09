Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Down 6.8% After Insider Selling

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $49.55 and last traded at $49.95. Approximately 248,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 668,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.

Specifically, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACLX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arcellx from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Arcellx Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.64.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,418,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Arcellx by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,360 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arcellx by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,787,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,760,000 after buying an additional 935,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,385,000 after purchasing an additional 867,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,393,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

