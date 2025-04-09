Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $124.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.06.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $89.95. 821,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,011. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,246,000 after acquiring an additional 337,786 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

