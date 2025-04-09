Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.49 and last traded at $83.38, with a volume of 240434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.83.

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

