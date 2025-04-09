Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.51. 16,375,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 19,866,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 16.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 34,498 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $242,865.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 659,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,873.28. The trade was a 4.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $234,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,217.92. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,081. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,908,000 after purchasing an additional 724,736 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,999,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,280 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,709,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

