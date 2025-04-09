Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,206,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the previous session’s volume of 261,549 shares.The stock last traded at $11.16 and had previously closed at $11.17.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 808,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 121,655 shares during the period. Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

