Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Cut to $161.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $216.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $187.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES traded up $7.74 on Wednesday, hitting $130.95. 1,176,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,155. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.45 and its 200 day moving average is $169.54. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $16,978,128.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,438,000. This trade represents a 7.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ashish Bhutani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.33 per share, with a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,163.65. This represents a 77.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,113 shares of company stock valued at $54,409,915 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Ares Management by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

