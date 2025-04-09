Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 116,783 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.96% of Argan worth $92,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Argan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $124,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,037.48. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on Argan

Argan Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE AGX opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.87. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $191.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. Argan’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.