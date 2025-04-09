Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Down 14.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01). Approximately 18,880,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 570% from the average daily volume of 2,817,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Ariana Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £20.23 million, a P/E ratio of 38,888.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ariana Resources

In other news, insider Michael de Villiers acquired 1,783,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £17,833.33 ($22,787.29). Company insiders own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

