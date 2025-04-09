Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.46. Aris Mining shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 463,273 shares.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.51 million, a PE ratio of -227.25 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Aris Mining by 210,416.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Orion Resource Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aris Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

