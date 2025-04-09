Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$62.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$1.80 to C$1.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total value of C$493,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 29,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.96, for a total transaction of C$1,976,557.36. Insiders sold a total of 56,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,028 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$38.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.31. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$31.82 and a 12 month high of C$73.44.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

