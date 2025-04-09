Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ashland traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 183429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASH. UBS Group cut their target price on Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

Institutional Trading of Ashland

In other Ashland news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 31,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,326.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Ashland by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently -245.45%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

