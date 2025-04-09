Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys New Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $80,535,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,689,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,444,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 52,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.97 and a twelve month high of $241.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average of $175.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

