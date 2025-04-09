Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 1,284 Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $180.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

