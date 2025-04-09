Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 2,979 Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,328,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,783,114.88. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $503,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,347.58. This represents a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWAN. Piper Sandler upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

