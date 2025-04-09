Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Increases Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 538.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,328,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $23,516,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.93. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

