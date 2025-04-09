Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 250.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,241,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,304,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,803,000 after acquiring an additional 651,062 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 815,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after acquiring an additional 582,353 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 1,153.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 535,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 493,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,123,000 after purchasing an additional 480,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $73.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hexcel from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

