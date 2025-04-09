Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $99,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,807,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 108.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Primerica by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Primerica by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $244.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.28. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $307.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,852.90. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.86.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

