Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New $69,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 323 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,455,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $204.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.69. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.88 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

