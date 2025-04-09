Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New $75,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Intel Trading Down 7.4 %

Intel stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.