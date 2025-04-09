Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Takes Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,664,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,101,000 after purchasing an additional 576,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after buying an additional 493,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $71,191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UiPath by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,885,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,451 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 1.04. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

