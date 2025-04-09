Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Trading 3.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.38 and last traded at C$4.37. Approximately 1,543,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,532,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.

ATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.09.

In related news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 105,700 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$519,409.80. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

