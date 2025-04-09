AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $148.33 and last traded at $149.04, with a volume of 57758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.55.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.86.

The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in AutoNation by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

