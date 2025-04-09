Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $568.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,216.75. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 493.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.