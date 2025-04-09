Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $23.09. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 176,001 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, insider Steven George Hughes sold 9,578 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $297,492.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,721. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $163,501.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,917.82. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,318 shares of company stock worth $2,405,390 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 646.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

