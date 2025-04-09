Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,771 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 60,485 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 91,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,745 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

NYSE AU opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

