Aviva PLC Buys 125,261 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 188.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,261 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equitable worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in Equitable by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.23. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EQH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $1,534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,206 shares in the company, valued at $38,534,018.96. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,291,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,282,137.85. This represents a 17.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,364,610. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

